Lil Uzi Vert, Shad Da God & Quavo Flex With “200,000” On Their Wrists

Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Shad Da God big-up Alicia Keys on their brand new collab dubbed, “200,000.”

Over Wheezy Beats’ production, the ATL natives shout out the New York City native by rapping:

“I got more keys than Alicia,” braggs Quavo. “These ni**as be talkin’ to police-a / I took your ho, then released her / I used to trap out a Regal.”

Vert adds his two cents with: “I just be counting keys…I got them Alicia Keys.”

Quavo has been doing a lot of features and solo tracks as of late. He’s put out “Trap Star,” as well as laid verses for Yo Gotti on “Castro,” Meek Mill on “The Difference,” 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane on “Good Drank,” PartyNextDoor, among others.

Quavo has been doing a lot of solo songs as well as features, so don’t be surprised if he comes out with an album of his own in the near future. And it doesn’t seem as if Quavo is too concerned about Soulja Boy’s diss record, “Beef.” Quavo has yet to respond, and he probably won’t.

Stream the Wheezy Beats-produced track below.