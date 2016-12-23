Wiz Khalifa took to Twitter to confirm that Lil Uzi Vert has joined the Taylor Gang family after the two performed their song “Pull Up” at Philly’s “A Very Uzi Christmas” on Thursday (Dec. 22).

After their duet was finished, Wiz took out a Taylor Gang chain from his pocket and placed it around Uzi’s neck, welcoming the rapper to the family from cheers from the crowd.

“Taylor Gang, we got Lil Uzi Vert now, welcome to the motherf**kin gang, ni**a,” said Wiz in the clip. “Thank you for bringing me out to Philly. Thank you for being the most influential young ni**a.”

On Twitter, when a fan asked if Uzi was signed to the label, Wiz replied with “Definitely is gangster,” confirming the news. Uzi joins a roster of hitmakers including Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign and SosaMann. Congrats on the exciting news!

Wiz Khalifa officially welcomes Lil Uzi Vert to Taylor Gang 👀😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/nOwTOUjd7u — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 23, 2016

