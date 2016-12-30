Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t backing down on his beliefs just because Donald Trump is headed to the White House.

In fact, the Associated Press Entertainer of the Year felt driven to fortify his allegiance to LGBTQ rights, the disenfranchisement of voters of colors and planned parenthood after the president-elect beat out Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in November.

“I woke up with a very pronounced case of moral clarity,” he told The Daily Beast. “In addition to the disappointment, it was like, oh, this does not change the things that I believe in. The things that I believe in that this candidate doesn’t means we’re going to have to fight for them.”

Insisting on forward movement, Miranda reiterated that now is not the time to quit. “We have to keep fighting for the things we believe in, and [the election’s result] just made that very clear: I know who I am, and I know what I’m going to fight for in the years to come. That felt like the tonic of it,” he continued.

Son of psychologist and Planned Parenthood Action Fund board member Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, the Tony Award-winning actor and playwright is currently leading a fundraiser for the organization via Prizeo. With donations as small as $10, participants can win tickets to see Hamilton in New York, Chicago and San Francisco combined with airfare, hotel stays and backstage passes.

“[Planned Parenthood is] an organization that’s really saved lives time and again. The thing it’s controversial for [abortion] is a very small part of the health services it provides, and so, like I said, this is a way to support something that is so important,” he continued. “It’s a no-brainer, and the fun bonus is that my mom gets to look like the cool board member because of our efforts. I’m happy to support it, and that’s just that. Women’s health is a priority, it’s worth protecting, and if I can be of service in that way, then that’s how I’ll be of service. Full stop.”

