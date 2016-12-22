Jam Out To A Live Stream Of Yasiin Bey’s Final New York Show

With just a few shows left before his retirement, Yasiin Bey is returning to Apollo Theater for a final goodbye to his New York fans.

The week has been an eventful and passionate one for the artist as he released December 99th with Ferrari Sheppard as the group, Dec 99th. Bey also provided love and light to the Apollo Wednesday (Dec. 21) with the help of Slick Rick and Pharoahe Monch. Taking it back to his classic album Black on Both Sides, Bey performed renditions of “Umi Says” and “hip hop.” The Ruler also helped Bey provide fans with a new take on their track, “Auditorium.”

As promised, tonight’s sold-out performance should be full of surprises.

Check out the live stream below.

