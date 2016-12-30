Back like he never left, Lloyd has dropped something special for our ears before the new year.

During the holidays, the singer released an acoustic version of his hit single “Tru” on Vevo. After dropping the single in May, the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League produced single pulls back the layers of fame, love, fear and loss as Lloyd promises to remain the same. Speaking with VIBE, the singer explained why he chose a more contemporary approach to his comeback single.

“It’s very rare that I’ve been a part of something that’s come out that’s as pure and honest as that,” he said. “I didn’t wanna come back with turn up [music]. I thought it was important for me to attack it on an honest and truthful level but also from a vulnerable place as a man—because that’s what my nieces made me. That’s what the women in my life made me. For me to abandon that just for record sales or a check, or some quote-un-quote ‘bi***es’? That would never suffice.”

Guitarists Sensei Bueno and Carlos Cahee assisted him for the set.

Check out the video below.

