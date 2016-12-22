Selena Quintanilla has her diehard fans ecstatic about the relaunch of her MAC Cosmetics line. The line, which originally debuted (Oct. 29), sold out within seconds as fans got a hold of the late singer’s entire makeup collection. However, for those who missed out, MAC wants to make it up to them by relaunching the entire collection online on Dec. 28 and in-stores Dec. 29.

The “Como La Flor” queen’s collection included five shades of eye shadow, three shades of lipstick liquid eyeliner and mascara, among other products, which were officially released at a MAC in-store launch party in the singer’s hometown Corpus Christi, Texas on (Oct. 29).

#MACSelena will be online in US & Canada only on Dec. 28 & in stores in US & Canada only on Dec. 29. Details here:@SelenaLaLeyenda pic.twitter.com/BlI4eG23lw — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) December 19, 2016

Although the product comes a few days after Christmas, it still makes the perfect gift for any last minute gift shopping before the new year. The series is definitely worth the wait, and Twitter couldn’t help but express their excitement over the relaunch.

not a drill…they’re relaunching the Mac x Selena collab pic.twitter.com/fXQtX4HxjK — eye roll (@bbspiice) December 20, 2016

MAC Selena collection relaunch on the 28th 👀 i’m coming for that bronzer/blush duo!!!!!!!! — Alexa (@thealextra) December 20, 2016

Are we going to camp out of Macy’s for MAC Selena’s relaunch on the 28th? 😫 — Gina (@thatssogina) December 19, 2016

Tryna get the selena collection from MAC just bc it has my name on it — Selena✨ (@seleners_) December 12, 2016

In dire need or red lipstick 💄going to try to get my hands on a #SelenaMAC one — MochiBijou (@SunFlower_giirl) December 11, 2016