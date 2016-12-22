MAC To Relaunch Selena’s Makeup Collection Just In Time For The New Year

CREDIT: MAC

Selena Quintanilla has her diehard fans ecstatic about the relaunch of her MAC Cosmetics line. The line, which originally debuted (Oct. 29), sold out within seconds as fans got a hold of the late singer’s entire makeup collection. However, for those who missed out, MAC wants to make it up to them by relaunching the entire collection online on Dec. 28 and in-stores Dec. 29.

The “Como La Flor” queen’s collection included five shades of eye shadow, three shades of lipstick liquid eyeliner and mascara, among other products, which were officially released at a MAC in-store launch party in the singer’s hometown Corpus Christi, Texas on (Oct. 29).

Although the product comes a few days after Christmas, it still makes the perfect gift for any last minute gift shopping before the new year. The series is definitely worth the wait, and Twitter couldn’t help but express their excitement over the relaunch.

