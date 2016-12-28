MadeinTYO and 24 Hrs, blood brothers, have dropped off a collaborative project to match the calls of their fans. Coming off the release of his Thank You, Mr. Tokyo mixtape back in August, TYO provides the raps and his bro provides the hooks on 24hrs in Tokyo.

The project features additional production from K Swisha and Izzie. Throughout the EP, the rapper born Malcolm Jamaal Davis pens love letters to a special young lady, takes her shopping and saves some time for some cuffing time. The pair also boasts about being diligent paper chasers.

After living in Hawaii and Japan as a military kid, TYO eventually settled in Atlanta where he got serious about music. In 2015, his catchy single, “Uber Everywhere” went viral and gained the budding rapper national attention. He hasn’t looked back since.

Stream 24hrs in Tokyo below.

</iframe[/videoembed] </div> </div> <div class="row tags-and-comments"> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div itemprop="keywords" class="tags"> <strong>Tags:</strong> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/tag/24hrs-in-tokyo/">24hrs in Tokyo</a>, <a href="http://www.vibe.com/tag/madeintyo/">Madeintyo</a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div itemprop="comment" class="comments right"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/12/madeintyo-24hrs-tokyo-mixtape/#respond"><span class="count disqus-comment-count" data-disqus-identifier="476411 http://www.vibe.com/?p=476411">0</span><span class="article-comment-bubble"></span></a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <hr> <div class="zergnet-holder"> <div class="zergnet-widget" id="zergnet-widget-33147"></div> <script language="javascript" type="text/javascript"> (function () { var zergnet = document.createElement('script'); zergnet.type = 'text/javascript'; zergnet.async = true; zergnet.src = 'http://www.zergnet.com/zerg.js?id=33147'; var znscr = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; znscr.parentNode.insertBefore(zergnet, znscr); zergnet.onload = function(){ window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; var zergnetId = '33147'; if(zergnetId) { window.dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'zergnet', 'action': 'loaded', 'label': zergnetId }); } }; })(); </script> </div> <div class="link-exchanges"> <div class="recommended-module "> <div class="title-holder"> <h2>Recommended for you</h2> </div> <div class="row"> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/09/madeintyo-2-chainz-i-want-video/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="1"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/09/madeintyo-i-want-video-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="Madeintyo & 2 Chainz Turn The Bingo Hall Out in “I Want” Video"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/09/madeintyo-2-chainz-i-want-video/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="1"> <h3> Madeintyo & 2 Chainz Turn The Bingo Hall Out in “I Want” Video </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/07/madeintyo-travis-scott-uber-everywhere-remix-video/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="2"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2015/08/travis-scott-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="Madeintyo & Travi$ Scott Mob Through The Desert In “Uber Everywhere (Remix)”"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/07/madeintyo-travis-scott-uber-everywhere-remix-video/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="2"> <h3> Madeintyo & Travi$ Scott Mob Through The Desert In “Uber Everywhere (Remix)” </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/05/royce-rizzy-madeintyo-had-to/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="3"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/05/unnamed-191x127.png" width="191" height="127" alt="Brotherly Love: Royce Rizzy & Madeintyo Link Up For “Had To”"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/05/royce-rizzy-madeintyo-had-to/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="3"> <h3> Brotherly Love: Royce Rizzy & Madeintyo Link Up For “Had To” </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/04/madeintyos-whoeva/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="4"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/04/12912609_277514295913187_1241340092_n-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="Take A Listen To Madeintyo’s Latest Banger “Whoeva”"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/04/madeintyos-whoeva/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="4"> <h3> Take A Listen To Madeintyo’s Latest Banger “Whoeva” </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/12/dice-soho-ripped-jeans-video/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="5"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/12/dice-soho-1482946653-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="Dice Soho Reps For Houston In His “Ripped Jeans” VIdeo"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/12/dice-soho-ripped-jeans-video/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="5"> <h3> Dice Soho Reps For Houston In His “Ripped Jeans” VIdeo </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/12/dab-joan-smalls-ends-the-year-with-instagram-milestone/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="6"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/12/joan-smalls_dab_instagram-2M_vibe-1482946933-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="Dab! Joan Smalls Ends The Year With Instagram Milestone"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/12/dab-joan-smalls-ends-the-year-with-instagram-milestone/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="6"> <h3> Dab! Joan Smalls Ends The Year With Instagram Milestone </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="amazon-widget"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> amzn_assoc_ad_mode = "search"; amzn_assoc_ad_type = "smart"; amzn_assoc_div_name = "amazon-widget"; amzn_assoc_marketplace = "amazon"; amzn_assoc_placement = "smart1"; amzn_assoc_region = "US"; amzn_assoc_rows = "1"; amzn_assoc_search_bar = "false"; amzn_assoc_title = "Available at Amazon"; amzn_assoc_tracking_id = "vibe0c-20"; amzn_assoc_default_search_phrase = "24hrs in Tokyo above $20"; </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//z-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/onejs?MarketPlace=US&source=ac"></script> <div class="comments-wrapper"> <h3>Comments</h3> <div class="comments"> <a id="comments"></a> <div id="disqus_thread"> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 sidebar"> <div class="sm-widget sm-widget-ad-holder"><div class="sm-widget-ad"> <div class="ad_desktop" data-position='medrec_top' data-sizes='[[300,250],[300,600]]' data-lazy-load='0' data-refresh='0' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='' data-load-order='2' style="min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px; box-sizing: content-box;" > </div> </div></div><div id="text-8" class="widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"><style> #zergnet-widget-29425 .zergentity a { font-weight: normal !important; font-size: 15px; line-height: 1.4em; } </style> <div class="sidebar-module"> <div class="title-holder clearfix"> <div class="title left"><h3>Around The Web</h3></div> </div> <div id="zergnet-widget-29425"></div> </div></div> </div><div class="sidebar-mobule sm-widget sm-widget-campaign-monitor"> <div class="widget-head"> <h3>The VIBE Mix Newsletter</h3> </div> <div class="widget-content"> <div class="success hidden"> Thank you for signing up for our newsletter. You will receive a confirmation shortly. </div> <form action="http://spinmedia1.createsend.com/t/i/s/jtjlo/" method="post" class="cm-form"> <input id="fieldEmail" name="cm-jtjlo-jtjlo" type="email" required placeholder="Enter Your Email" /> <button type="submit" name="cm_submit">Sign Up</button> <div class="error" class="hidden"> </div> </form> </div> </div> <div id="text-10" class="widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"><div class="link-exchanges"><div class="pub-exchange feed-split-image"><div class="pubexchange_module" id="pubexchange_rail" data-pubexchange-module-id="1932"></div></div></div></div> </div><div class="sidebar-module ajax-widget" data-widget-id="spinmedia_widgets_mostrecent-10"></div><div class="sidebar-module ajax-widget" data-widget-id="spinmedia_widgets_mostrecent-11"></div><div class="sm-widget sm-widget-ad-holder"><div class="sm-widget-ad"> <div class="ad_desktop" data-position='medrec_bottom_first' data-sizes='[[300,250],[300,600]]' data-lazy-load='0' data-refresh='1' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='{"position":"medrec_bottom_lazy","refresh":1,"refreshTimer":15,"refreshLock":5}' data-load-order='' data-in-view='0' data-refresh-lock='0' style="min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px; box-sizing: content-box;" > </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="container footer-ad-holder"> <div class="leaderboard-wrapper"> <div class="ad_desktop leaderboard" data-position='leaderboard_bottom_first' data-sizes='[[728,90],[970,250],[970,90]]' data-lazy-load='0' data-refresh='1' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='{"position":"leaderboard_bottom_lazy","refresh":0}' data-load-order='' data-in-view='0' data-refresh-lock='0' style="min-width: 728px; min-height: 90px; box-sizing: content-box;" > </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-recommended"> <div class="container"> <h3> Featured Stories </h3> <div class="row"> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/11/lil-kim-hard-core-album-anniversary/"> <div class="post col-sm-3"> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/11/lil-kim-hard-core-album-cover-1478958479-200x133.jpg" alt="A Definitive Track Ranking Of Lil Kim's 'Hard Core' Album"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>A Definitive Track Ranking Of Lil Kim's 'Hard Core' Album</div> </div> </div> </a> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/11/tupac-2pacalypse-now-anniversary/"> <div class="post col-sm-3"> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/11/2pac-2pacalypse-now-1478897309-200x133.jpg" alt="How '2Pacalypse Now' Marked The Birth Of A Rap Revolutionary"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>How '2Pacalypse Now' Marked The Birth Of A Rap Revolutionary</div> </div> </div> </a> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/11/next-lady-leshurr-interview/"> <div class="post col-sm-3"> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/07/Lady-Leshurr-VIBE-Next-1-200x133.jpg" alt="NEXT: Lady Leshurr Is Birmingham, UK's Dose Of Rap Girl Magic"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>NEXT: Lady Leshurr Is Birmingham, UK's Dose Of Rap Girl Magic</div> </div> </div> </a> <a href="http://www.vibe.com/2016/10/a-boogie-don-q-vibetribe-podcast/"> <div class="post col-sm-3"> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.vibe.com/files/2016/10/a-boogie-don-q-1477930588-200x133.jpg" alt="VIBETRIBE Podcast: A Boogie & Don Q Are Playing For Keeps This Year"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>VIBETRIBE Podcast: A Boogie & Don Q Are Playing For Keeps This Year</div> </div> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> <footer id="footer"> <div class="container"> <div class="comscore"> <div class="comscore-header clearfix"> <div class="right"> <div class="mobile-site-footer"> <a class="toggle-mobile comscore--link comscore--header-link" rel="alternate" href="#" data-toggle-mobile-site="">MOBILE SITE</a> </div> <div class="footer-logo"> <a href="/"> <span></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="left"> <span class="site-name">Vibe</span> is part of SpinMedia <div class="comscore-header-links"> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="http://www.spinmedia.com/#who-we-are" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">About <span class="comscore--bold">SpinMedia</span></a> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="http://www.spinmedia.com/#products" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Advertise</a> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="http://www.spinmedia.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Contact SpinMedia</a> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="http://www.spinmedia.com/privacy-policy" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Privacy Policy</a> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="http://www.spinmedia.com/about-our-ads" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" class="cs_aboutBug"> <img src="http://lib.spinmediacdn.com/choices/collisionadmarkerwht.png" alt="adChoices" class="comscore--img"> </a> <a class="comscore--link" href="http://spinmedia.com/copyright" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Copyright</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="comscore--body"> <a class="comscore--bold comscore--link" href="http://www.spinmedia.com" target="_blank">SpinMedia</a> | <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.spin.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SPIN</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.vibe.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VIBE</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.celebuzz.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Celebuzz</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.thesuperficial.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">The Superficial</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.thefrisky.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">The Frisky</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.deathandtaxesmag.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Death and Taxes</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.stereogum.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Stereogum</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.gofugyourself.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Go Fug Yourself</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://celebslam.celebuzz.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Celebslam</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.soundslikenashville.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sounds Like Nashville</a> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script type="text/javascript"> // Asynchronous Loading var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = script.src = document.location.protocol + '//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js'; script.async = true; document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0].appendChild(script); </script> <script id="ad_slot" type="text/template"> <div class="ad_desktop" data-sizes="[[160,600],[300,250],[300,600]]" data-position="300c"></div> </script> <div id="hidden_div" class="hidden"></div> <div id="ad_native_instream" class="ad_desktop" data-sizes="[2,2]" data-position="native_instream_lazy"></div> <div id="ad_native_rightrail" class="ad_desktop" data-sizes="[2,2]" data-position="native_detail_lazy"></div><script type="text/html" id="sc_interrupter_template"> <div class="post row wp-pi-sponsored-content-interrupter"> <div class="posts-holder"> <div class="interrupter-post"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %> target="_blank" <% } %>> <img src="<% if(typeof post_images == "object") { print(post_images.feed.split) } %>"> </a> <div class="text-overlay"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %> target="_blank" <% } %>> <% if(typeof promoted_text !== "undefined") { print(promoted_text) } else { print('Promoted') } %> </a> </div> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <% if(open_blank_links && typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined" && shared_from_site) { %> <div class="shared-by"> <% if(typeof shared_from_text !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof shared_from_link !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_link) } %>" target="_blank"><% if(typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_site) } %></a> </div> <% } %> <h2> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %> target="_blank" <% } %>> <% if(typeof post_title !== "undefined") { print(post_title) } %> </a> </h2> <% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { %> <div class="sponsor"> <% if(typeof show_sponsor !== "undefined" && !show_sponsor && typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <img src="<% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_image) } %>" alt=""> </a> <% if((typeof show_sponsor === "undefined" || show_sponsor ) && typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { %> <% if(typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <span> <% if(typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_name) } %> </span> </a> <% } %> </div> <% } %> <div class="preview"> <% if(typeof post_preview !== "undefined") { print(post_preview) } %> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </script><script type="text/html" id="sc_interrupter_template_sidebar"> <div class="sidebar-module wp-pi-sponsored-content-interrupter"> <div class="title-holder clearfix"> <div class="title left"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %>target="_blank"<% } %>> <h3> <% if(typeof promoted_text !== "undefined") { print(promoted_text) } else { print('Promoted') } %> </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="posts-holder"> <div class="interrupter-post"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %>target="_blank"<% } %>> <img src="<% if(typeof post_images == "object") { print(post_images.sidebar) } %>"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <% if(open_blank_links && typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined" && shared_from_site) { %> <div class="shared-by"> <% if(typeof shared_from_text !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof shared_from_link !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_link) } %>" target="_blank"><% if(typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_site) } %></a> </div> <% } %> <h2> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %>target="_blank"<% } %>> <% if(typeof post_title !== "undefined") { print(post_title) } %> </a> </h2> <% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { %> <div class="sponsor"> <% if(typeof show_sponsor !== "undefined" && !show_sponsor && typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <img src="<% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_image) } %>" alt=""> </a> <% if((typeof show_sponsor === "undefined" || show_sponsor) && typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { %> <% if(typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <span> <% if(typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_name) } %> </span> </a> <% } %> </div> <% } %> </div> </div> </div> </div> </script><script type="text/javascript"> var disqus_config = function () { this.callbacks.onNewComment = [function () { dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'disqus-event', 'category': 'Comments', 'action': 'New Comment', 'label': '/2016/12/madeintyo-24hrs-tokyo-mixtape/' }); }]; this.callbacks.onPaginate = [function (e) { dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'disqus-event', 'category': 'Comments', 'action': 'Pagination', 'label': '/2016/12/madeintyo-24hrs-tokyo-mixtape/' }); }]; }; </script> <div class="ad_desktop" data-position='out_of_page' data-sizes='[[1,1]]' data-lazy-load='0' data-refresh='0' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='' data-load-order='3' data-out-of-page='true' style="display: none;"> </div> <script>CLARITY.push({use:['ads'],run:function(Ads){Ads.site_code="vibe_2016";if(!Ads.zone){Ads.zone="article_page";} var keywords=[];keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"category=music",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"category=new-releases",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"category=news",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"tag=24hrs-in-tokyo",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"tag=madeintyo",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"post_id=476411",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"url=52a4b9b5",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"pagetype=article_page",paths:"",positions:"all"});Ads.keywords=keywords;Ads.optionDefaults=Ads.optionDefaults||{};Ads.autoPopulate();}});</script> <script type="text/html" id="pe_zoom_overlay"> <div class="pe-zoom-overlay scroll-<%= scroll_dir %>"> <div class="image-holder"> <img itemprop="image" src="<%= img_src %>"> </div> <div class="pe-zoom-close-x"></div> </div> </script><link rel='stylesheet' id='ad-css-css' href='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-clarity/css/clarity.css?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432' type='text/css' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='zergnet-article-css-css' href='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-zergnet/css/article.css?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432' type='text/css' media='all' /> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var mobileDetect = {"isMobile":""}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-mobile-theme/js/mobile_detect.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-ooyala-video/js/ooyala-posts.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-spinmedia-core/js/vendor/img-touch-canvas.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var _wpUtilSettings = {"ajax":{"url":"\/wp\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp/wp-includes/js/wp-util.min.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-spinmedia-core/js/mobile-zoom.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-affiliate/js/amazon-widget.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-sponsored-content/js/interrupter/interrupter.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/js/bootstrap.min.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-spinmedia-core/js/vendor/lodash.2.4.1.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/themes/wp-theme-base/assets/js/all.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/themes/vibe/assets/js/all.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-sharrre/js/jquery.sharrre.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-clarity/js/sticky.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-mainembed/js/photo-zoom.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var embedVars = {"disqusConfig":{"platform":"wordpress@4.5.2","language":""},"disqusIdentifier":"476411 http:\/\/www.vibe.com\/?p=476411","disqusShortname":"vibe-spinmedia","disqusTitle":"Passport Gang: MadeInTYO & 24 Hrs Spend A Day In Tokyo","disqusUrl":"http:\/\/www.vibe.com\/2016\/12\/madeintyo-24hrs-tokyo-mixtape\/","options":{"manualSync":false},"postId":"476411"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/media/js/disqus.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-campaign-monitor/js/campaign_monitor.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var countVars = {"disqusShortname":"vibe-spinmedia"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.vibe.com/wp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/media/js/count.js?ver=5efb2d5d6cd7bd85cae1ad7d5269b9e2b5d13432'></script> </body> </html>