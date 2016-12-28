Passport Gang: MadeInTYO & 24 Hrs Spend A Day In Tokyo
MadeinTYO and 24 Hrs, blood brothers, have dropped off a collaborative project to match the calls of their fans. Coming off the release of his Thank You, Mr. Tokyo mixtape back in August, TYO provides the raps and his bro provides the hooks on 24hrs in Tokyo.
The project features additional production from K Swisha and Izzie. Throughout the EP, the rapper born Malcolm Jamaal Davis pens love letters to a special young lady, takes her shopping and saves some time for some cuffing time. The pair also boasts about being diligent paper chasers.
After living in Hawaii and Japan as a military kid, TYO eventually settled in Atlanta where he got serious about music. In 2015, his catchy single, “Uber Everywhere” went viral and gained the budding rapper national attention. He hasn’t looked back since.
Stream 24hrs in Tokyo below.