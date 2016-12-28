We’ve all been there. We’ve all either had a crazy ex or have been the crazy ex. It’s cool and nothing to be ashamed of. However, Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt has taken the cliche “irrational ex-boyfriend” song and dance to a new level when he deemed it fitting to kick down the door of the apartment his thought his ex resides in Tuesday. (Dec. 27) The only problem? His ex no longer lives there and instead of invoking fear he got hit with some firewood.

According to Raleigh, NC ABC 11, 27-year-old Bergstedt received two black eyes that make him appear as if he was trying to enter (and win first place) in a local raccoon look-a-like contest, and facial lacerations. Afterwards, Bergstedt fled and broke into a vacant apartment where he was found by authorities.

Bergstedt was charged with breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering.