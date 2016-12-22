Authorities say that a woman’s glee over the Dallas Cowboys victory coast her her life.

According to USA Today, Magdalena Ruiz was allegedly a little too happy the Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend and began to “gloat” which rubbed her stepson the wrong way.

Detectives say Pontrey O’Neal Jones, 20, thought Ruiz was being disrespectful towards his father who was also watching the game on television, so he walked behind a couch and lunged at his mother stabbing her several times.

The father stepped into to stop the heinous act, which allowed for Jones to flee on foot. He was later found. However, Ruiz was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Jones is being held on $500,000 bond and has been charged with murder.