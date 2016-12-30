One smoke shop owner received the biggest payday of the month. According to New York Daily News, business man Ajit Rana decided to purchase a CASH4Life lottery ticket at his Queens-based shop.

After the winning numbers were announced, the 44-year-old checked his ticket and couldn’t believe his luck. As a second source of confirmation, Rana asked his wife to cross-reference the information and was surprised herself. “She thought I was joking,” Rana told reporters. “So I went home and showed her the ticket. We just kept checking the numbers over and over again. We were both totally surprised.”

The news site adds that Rana was a devout lottery player, purchasing a ticket each week at his business. Now, he’ll receive a check worth $227,410 each year for life.

His plans for his mega earnings includes traveling back to India to visit family, and buying a house.