Business Man Wins Lottery Thanks To Lucky Ticket He Purchased From His Own Shop
One smoke shop owner received the biggest payday of the month. According to New York Daily News, business man Ajit Rana decided to purchase a CASH4Life lottery ticket at his Queens-based shop.
After the winning numbers were announced, the 44-year-old checked his ticket and couldn’t believe his luck. As a second source of confirmation, Rana asked his wife to cross-reference the information and was surprised herself. “She thought I was joking,” Rana told reporters. “So I went home and showed her the ticket. We just kept checking the numbers over and over again. We were both totally surprised.”
The news site adds that Rana was a devout lottery player, purchasing a ticket each week at his business. Now, he’ll receive a check worth $227,410 each year for life.
His plans for his mega earnings includes traveling back to India to visit family, and buying a house.