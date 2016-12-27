Enjoy These Memes Crafted From Migos & Lil Uzi Vert’s Hit, “Bad & Boujee”
With the holidays giving everyone a little more time on their hands, it’s only right that new memes have headed our way. The first being a series of videos and memes are set to Migos and Lil Uzi Vert’s collabo, “Bad & Boujee.”
Fans have paired the opening lyrics with photos from films and twisting the lyrics about the finer things in life to some of the simple things like dunking on a rival or leaving the f***ery behind in 2016. It’s no surprise that the song has spawned memes, given that the single’s cover art was inspired by one.
Check out some of the funniest “Bad & Boujee” memes below.
