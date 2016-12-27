With the holidays giving everyone a little more time on their hands, it’s only right that new memes have headed our way. The first being a series of videos and memes are set to Migos and Lil Uzi Vert’s collabo, “Bad & Boujee.”

Fans have paired the opening lyrics with photos from films and twisting the lyrics about the finer things in life to some of the simple things like dunking on a rival or leaving the f***ery behind in 2016. It’s no surprise that the song has spawned memes, given that the single’s cover art was inspired by one.

Check out some of the funniest “Bad & Boujee” memes below.

"The Grinch heard a sound rising over the snow… it started in low… and it started, 'you know…'" pic.twitter.com/u5lGgZeZa0 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) December 23, 2016

"Rain drop, drop top, you're really hot hot. Haha I love the mangos, I'm Stewart by the way." pic.twitter.com/Cx95YtG8iC — disney renaissance (@hanxine) December 27, 2016

Rain drop, drop top, cutting Yall off when the ball drop — 🔜🔛🔝 (@bsmalik_) December 26, 2016

Drop top… pic.twitter.com/7HHiQiJHdL — JUELZ XANTANA ⚡️ (@ASAPxAng) December 25, 2016

all this christmas food gave me a muffin top top — Taylor Eldridge (@TaylorBriana1) December 26, 2016

Drop top I eat Jimmy John's nonstop — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) December 26, 2016

Drop top I'll bust your party because I'm a bike cop pic.twitter.com/0r5UBBDVFW — Nick Lee (@nick_l33) December 23, 2016

Rain drop Drop top He ain't messing with no average chick pop pop. pic.twitter.com/QGp5XIYA3l — KING WAAN (@waanwaan_) December 24, 2016

Drop top I need attention nonstopstop — Common White Girl (@girlposts) December 27, 2016

Drop top Thank you God for loving me nonstop stop. ❤️ — Lerato. (@Melaninaire_x) December 27, 2016

