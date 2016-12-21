2016 was one of the most unpredictable years in sports in recent history. From breaking curses to blowing 3-1 leads and dynasties, this year had a little bit of everything. From the soccer to basketball to tennis, the athletic events we experienced re-wrote the record books and will never be forgotten in the history of sports.

This comprehensive list embodies games and moments that bring out the good in sports, the essence of why we watch. If 2017 is anything near 2016 in the sports world, we are all in for a treat. Flip through our “best of” list above, and tell us what we missed. Play ball.

