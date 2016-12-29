Nick Cannon Says He Feels Great Upon Hospital Release

On the heels of the Christmas season, Nick Cannon had a health scare that landed him in the hospital. The entertainment mogul’s battle with lupus led him to endure five blood transfusions during his extended hospital stay, Billboard reports.

To put his friends, fans and family at ease, the 36-year-old posted a video on Instagram, sharing that he’s been released from Cedars Sinai Hospital. “By his stripes, I am healed,” he said, adding that it’s back to business as he headed back to the studio.

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus in 2012 after his kidneys began to fail. Upon his visit to the hospital, a doctor informed him of his health condition when Cannon immediately began to think of his children, Monroe and Moroccan.

“The first thing I asked when I was diagnosed was, ‘Does this mean my children have the possibility of contracting the disease?'” Cannon said in a feature with WebMD magazine. “The doctors put me at ease and let me know that it didn’t really work that way. That was a relief. I always let me kids know that they don’t need to worry, Dad’s going to be OK. That’s something that I try to put forward each and every day… I see it as a blessing, not a curse. I have lupus, lupus does not have me.”

Cannon recently enrolled at Howard University where he’s pursuing a degree in strategic legal and management communications. In a former interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Cali native shared his reason for seeking a higher education.

“Entertainment is outstanding but I truly want to utilize my voice, I want to be a part of the community, and I’m always encouraging young people and being an advocate for education, so I need to make sure I get mine first,” he said.

