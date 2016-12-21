Nicki Minaj may have found herself a rebound guy.

According to reports, the Queen Barb has allegedly moved on from longtime beau Meek Mill with her “Like A Star” collaborator, Fetty Wap. A source told MediaTakeOut that the twosome is “working on projects together, and maybe more, but we’re not ready to call them “dating” or “in a relationship” yet.”

Rumors about the on-again, off-again couple known as Omeeka have been unclear. Sites have reported that at one point, the duo couldn’t stand the sight of each other, while many fans noticed that they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Fuel was added to the flame after they both reportedly posted subliminal jabs towards one another. Recently, Meek caused speculation amongst fans on Instagram after posting a now-deleted picture of a woman (who may or may not have been Minaj) clad in lingerie on his bed.

The saga between Nicki and Meek continues, and as the weeks pass, things just seem to be getting more interesting.