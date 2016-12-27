A 30-year-old New York City woman is being charged with a hate crime after authorities say she stabbed a transgender black man Christmas night while on a southbound 4 train.

According to the New York Daily News, Stephanie Pazmino and her cousin boarded the train at about 11:05PM when Ijan DaVonte Jarrett, 44, got up and offered her his seat. Pazmino reportedly turned to her cousin and said “I don’t want to sit next to black people” in Spanish.

“I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me,” said Jarrett a hairstylist. “I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it.” What should’ve been just a regular train ride then turned physical when Jarrett said as he was leaving, Pazmino began to punch him. It was only after someone intervened that he realized he was actually being stabbed.

“I ran to the ticket booth to ask the attendant to call the police, she stated that she did, and that I should sit down. And I passed out after that,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett was later taken to Harlem hospital. Reports indicate Pazmino struck him in the arm with a two-inch knife and slashed his face. Cops later caught Pazmino and charged her with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and weapons possession. It’s unclear if Jarett was also targeted because he’s transgender.