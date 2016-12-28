NYCHA Apartments Damaged By Hurricane Sandy To Receive $227 Million In Repairs

New York City Housing Authority’s Ocean Bay Apartments (NYCHA) will undergo a string of renovations after being damaged by Hurricane Sandy. According to the New York Daily News, New York state approved a $227 million proposition to administer repairs to 24 buildings within the complex over the course of 2017.

When the storm of 2012 battered NYC’s coast, Ocean Bay Apartments in Queens had to supply energy on generators and swiftly restore apartments that were consumed by water damage. According to a previous press release by the housing authority, nearly 80,000 residents throughout NYCHA’s buildings were left without electricity.

Superstorm Sandy not only flooded people’s homes, but also Subway tunnels, forcing NYC officials to close down the L train for 18 months beginning in 2019. Although service will continue solely in Brooklyn from Bedford Avenue to Rockaway, Manhattan service will be suspended for MTA personnel to work on the tunnels that were battered by the storm. AM New York reports that seven million gallons of water flooded the Canarsie Tunnel.

Details on NYCHA’s repairs are still forthcoming.