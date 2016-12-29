According to law enforcement officials, one FDNY emergency medical technician’s story isn’t adding up. According to CBS New York, Steven Sampson reported an incident that he was robbed and stabbed Christmas morning in The Bronx. The 41-year-old told the NYPD that four men adorning ski masks got away with nearly $2,500 worth of gifts for his family. Before they escaped from the scene, Sampson was stabbed in his upper arm.

Once the news site’s reporters caught up with Sampson, he said he drove himself to the hospital to seek medical attention for the wound that was “very deep to the bone.” The alleged occurrence happened on Bolton and Randall avenues. But after an investigation, police deemed Sampson’s story was flawed and charged the EMT for falsifying a written statement and detailing an incorrect report.

According to an NYPD spokesman, Sampson’s story changed its timeline everytime he was questioned on the matter. The New York Daily News adds that evidence denying Sampson’s series of events were presented by the NYPD.

Sampson’s wife Michell, however, believes her husband’s encounter. “There’s no false report,” she said. “My husband was stabbed and he was robbed. He was not charged with anything,” Sampson adds that the reported robbers referred to him as a “cracker.”