For the past eight years, The Obamas have delivered a Christmas message to the nation right before heading to Air Force One and enjoying the season with their family. Barack and Michelle gave their final address to the nation as president and First Lady last week, and whether sensing how sad some Americans may be that they’re leaving office, or wanting to provide a few Americans with a good chuckle, White House officials released hilarious outtakes from the couple’s first Christmas address on Christmas Day in 2009.

Sporting a full head of black hair, the newly-minted president for whatever reason couldn’t keep it together. Between laughing at Michelle, clad in a fire engine red sweater and her hair neatly pulled back into a soft bun, Obama jokingly interrupted the First Lady with his giggles as she attempted to read the teleprompter.

Wishing you love and laughter this Christmas. A video posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:40am PST

Mrs. Obama tried her best to keep her composure, but it was her Commander-In-Chief husband who simply couldn’t stop laughing. The heartwarming video is bittersweet and serves as a reminder that the couple’s time in office is coming to an end.

Watch Barack and Michelle greet the nation for the first time from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue above as we;; as their final address as PLOTUS & FLOTUS down below.