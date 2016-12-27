The director of a non-profit organization in Clay, West Virginia has been fired from her job following a racist Facebook post in which she referred to First Lady Michelle Obama as an “ape in heels,” Reuters reports. State officials announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that Pamela Taylor was removed from her position at the Clay County Development Corp.

Taylor originally resigned, but was reinstated in her position with the organization, last month. The decision led to public backlash, and a state review of its contract with CCDC, which provides services for poor and elderly residents.

READ: Michelle Obama Explains To Oprah The Trouble With ‘Angry Black Woman’ Label

“Following the state’s request for specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies, we have been assured that Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as CCDC director,” said Democratic Governor Earl Ray Tomblin’s in a statement.

On Nov. 8, Taylor wrote on Facebook: ”It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified first lady back in the White House, I’m tired of seeing an ape in heels.”

Beverly Whaling, former mayor of Clay, stepped down after commenting, “Just made my day Pam,” in response to Taylor’s post.

READ: Michelle Obama Said She Fell Asleep Before Donald Trump Was Announced President