Patta continues their astonishing and creative collection ideas with their newest collaboration alongside New York-based artist, Dana Lixenberg.

This is the brand’s fourth installment of their T-shirt series that has featured the likes of Master P, Tupac Shakur, A Tribe Called Quest, Notorious B.I.G and more. The latest artist to be featured is the great, Aaliyah. Lixenberg photographed the young songstress in 1995 for I.D magazine, and offered high praise for the “Rock The Boat” singer — who was only 16 at the time — with a tremendous work ethic, great talent and admiration for the young sensation.

The collection will feature a set of 10 shirts that’ll project some of the most classic and iconic artists who’ve been photographed by Lixenberg. The full ensemble will be available online and at locations in Amsterdam.

CREDIT: Patta

