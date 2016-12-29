Princess Leia’s Signature Hair Modeled After Revolutionary Mexican Women

Princess Leia became synonymous with her iconic double bun hairstyle, which the late Carrie Fisher donned only in episode 4, The New Hope, the first to be released in the series. What many may not know is the inspiration Star Wars creator George Lucas drew from when designing the look for la princesa.

Lucas told Time in 2002 that the revolutionary-era women of Mexico inspired the now-famous look: “In the 1977 film, I was working very hard to create something different that wasn’t fashion, so I went with a kind of Southwestern Pancho Villa woman revolutionary look, which is what that is. The buns are basically from the turn-of-the-century Mexico. Then it took such hits and became such a thing.”

“George didn’t want a damsel in distress, didn’t want your stereotypical princess, he wanted a fighter, he wanted someone who was independent,” Fisher made clear to BBC in 1977.

Eric Tang, an Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said via Facebook that the Denver Art Museum’s Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit confirms Lucas’ 2002 sentiments regarding Darth Vader’s daughter. Tang claims the featured image includes the words “Mexican Revolution, hairstyles, and women” belongs to Lucas’ costuming ideology, proving “he wasn’t making it up.”

