This Is How They Chill: Watch Rae Sremmurd And Kodak Black’s New Video

New Years’ Eve is just around the corner, and the boys of Rae Sremmurd have the perfect jams to set the party off right. In the new “Real Chill” music video, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi throw a SremmHouseParty with Florida’s Kodak Black — and gang of energized kids.

Big bro Mike WiLL Made It and photographer Cam Kirk also stopped by to grab some fly ladies at the wild shindig. Turn this one and watch out when the clock strikes midnight on the last official day of 2016.

Sremm Life 2 is available on iTunes now.

