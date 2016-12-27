Remy Ma’s remix to PHresher’s “Wait A Minute” track has everyone convinced she’s taking aim a particular rap peer.

READ Fat Joe And Remy Ma Unveil ‘Plata O Plomo’ Album Cover And Tracklist

The Grammy-nominated rapper’s remixed version of the single caught the attention of many Monday evening (Dec. 26), just a day after a new music video for the track surfaced on Christmas Day. While the video was filled with NY’er cameos like Young M.A., Maino and Cardi B, Remy’s lyrics about fake friends and ghostwriters have lead fans to believe a feud might be brewing between the Bronx native and the “Black Barbies” artist.

“Same b***hes call me, that’s how I knew y’all was phony/I put putting that work, taking ‘em to church, cause I leave ‘em holy/Will I smoke this b***h? Yes/Probably fail my piss test/Get rid of those fake breasts/And put a vest on this b***h chest,” Remy spits. “It’s lunch time, she food/I’m Troy Ave with that tool […] Crack a b***h with my cell phone, really put her on Facetime/That ghostwriter bout to call her/That lifeline getting shorter/RIP Biggie Smalls, why the f**k they ain’t warn her?”

It could all be a reach, but the signs seem to be present. From a mention of Nicki’s classic cover to “Warning” and a ghostwriter bit, it’s clear someone has gotten under Remy’s skin. Complex also points out Remy and Papoose’s budding friendship with Safaree Samuels, Minaj’s ex who has hinted towards writing (or assisting) the artist with some of her biggest records.

IF YOU AINT HATING GET IN LINE SON 😭 Chopping it with the The epitome of #relationshipgoals my ni%%a @papoosepapoose and The Queen of NYC @remyma ‼️‼️🎥🎥 #stuntgang Me and this man have the most in common! Crazy how you can meet some1 for the 1st time amd it feel like you been knew em 💪🏾 A photo posted by Safaree 🇯🇲 (@iamsafaree) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

Meanwhile, Nicki is preparing for her big New Year’s Eve show in Miami, while finding time to soak up the sun.

This feud just might be over before it started.

Check out the visuals to “Wait A Minute” remix below.

READ Remy Ma Celebrates Being The Only Female Rapper With A 2017 Grammy Nomination