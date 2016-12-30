Just a few weeks after a judge declared a mistrial former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager for the death of Walter Scott, a retrial has been scheduled for March 2017.

ABC News reports court documents filed in the town against Slager have listed the case for March 1. Scott was shot and killed by Slager after a traffic stop on April 4, 2015. The father and former Coast Guard reportedly fled from the officer in fear that he would be arrested for unpaid child support payments. During the case, Slager claimed he shot Scott in fear for his life. Video evidence, however, questioned his motive when it showed Scott running away from Slager.

Speaking with CNN last year, Scott’s brother Anthony Scott told Don Lemon Walter was not a dangerous person. “He was outgoing — loved everybody, (was) very known in the community and got along with everybody,” he said. “All the family loves him, and his kids loved him.”

Jury foreman Dorsey Montgomery II explained to reporters how the jury was not only deadlocked on a murder charge, but also for a manslaughter charge. He also shared with TODAY that race had nothing to do with their decision. “I do believe some jurors may have had that in their mind, but the majority of them didn’t have anything in reference to race that may have played a factor in the decision.”

Scott was unarmed during the encounter with Slager. The video of the incident spread over social media, sparking protests across the country.

