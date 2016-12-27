The comedic world lost another great voice on Dec. 26. According to TIME, comedian/actor Ricky Harris passed away at age 54. In a statement issued by Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers, a cause of his death has yet to be revealed, the Los Angeles Times reports, but he had complications with his heart in 2014.

The West Coast resident was most famously known for his silver screen appearances in Tales from the Hood, Poetic Justice, This Christmas, and the hit sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris. While Harris made an everlasting impact within his film career, he also lent his voice and persona to various rap pioneers within their discography, most notably Snoop Dogg.

READ: Bill Nunn, Known As Radio Raheem In ‘Do The Right Thing,’ Has Died

The Bones actors, who were part of the same church choir as young children, appeared in Snoop’s “Doggy Dogg World” video as the character “TaaDow.” Harris also performed other skits for different rap legends under the alias DJ EZ-Dicc.

Gonna miss my family and. Friend. We made this up on the fly we talked about this day rest well 🙏🏾 A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:26pm PST

Todd and. Dick. Aka. Ricky harris. R. I. P. Damn we were so naturally funny 2gether since. 83 A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

Fueling his other passion, Harris was also a mainstay on the earlier production of Def Comedy Jam, appearing alongside other greats including Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

Following the news of his death, those who worked closely with Harris expressed their condolences on social media.

2016 has been rough man, and sure enough it strikes another blow. This man was one of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and one of the few to come into a show and respect a cast full of kids as talented actors. Underrated is an understatement. RIP Ricky Harris 😔 A photo posted by Tyler James Williams (@willtylerjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:21pm PST

Shocked beyond belief my man @iamrickyharris has passed away. Saw him at the @snoopdogg roast and we laughed and talked about how great a time we had on #everybodyhateschris. This hurts. A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

Rest in Power Brother Ricky. pic.twitter.com/JnXGmX4Z0e — Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) December 27, 2016

He was one of the coldest cats I’ve ever seen! My favorite, I can’t count all the things I learned watching u! #RIP #RickeyHarris A photo posted by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:39pm PST

REST N PEACE TO MY BROTHER MY FRIEND MY HOMEY RICKYHARRIS MUCH 💙💯 A photo posted by DAZ DILLINGER (@dazdillinger) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:44pm PST