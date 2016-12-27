Famed Comedian Ricky Harris Dies At Age 54
The comedic world lost another great voice on Dec. 26. According to TIME, comedian/actor Ricky Harris passed away at age 54. In a statement issued by Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers, a cause of his death has yet to be revealed, the Los Angeles Times reports, but he had complications with his heart in 2014.
The West Coast resident was most famously known for his silver screen appearances in Tales from the Hood, Poetic Justice, This Christmas, and the hit sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris. While Harris made an everlasting impact within his film career, he also lent his voice and persona to various rap pioneers within their discography, most notably Snoop Dogg.
READ: Bill Nunn, Known As Radio Raheem In ‘Do The Right Thing,’ Has Died
The Bones actors, who were part of the same church choir as young children, appeared in Snoop’s “Doggy Dogg World” video as the character “TaaDow.” Harris also performed other skits for different rap legends under the alias DJ EZ-Dicc.
Todd and. Dick. Aka. Ricky harris. R. I. P. Damn we were so naturally funny 2gether since. 83
A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on
Fueling his other passion, Harris was also a mainstay on the earlier production of Def Comedy Jam, appearing alongside other greats including Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.
Following the news of his death, those who worked closely with Harris expressed their condolences on social media.
Shocked beyond belief my man @iamrickyharris has passed away. Saw him at the @snoopdogg roast and we laughed and talked about how great a time we had on #everybodyhateschris. This hurts.
A photo posted by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on
Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016
Man. Taadow himself man. Dog our FIRST LA show in 94. Ricky Harris showed us so much love man. 2016 man keeps taking and taking and taking. I’m not joking at all when I wonder aloud about is this the rapture happening and maybe my life isn’t right and I’m stuck on earth w ol orange crush at the wheel. Do we have the strength to even…hang on? Cause who are we kidding is 2017 all that safe? Hold on be strong y’all. Seriously. #RickyHarris #Taadow
A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on
Rest in Power Brother Ricky. pic.twitter.com/JnXGmX4Z0e
— Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) December 27, 2016
He was one of the coldest cats I’ve ever seen! My favorite, I can’t count all the things I learned watching u! #RIP #RickeyHarris
A photo posted by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on
Comedians… We give a piece of ourselves everytime we step on a stage. You are appreciated. Rest in Heaven Ricky Harris. #RIP #RickyHarris
— JB Smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove) December 27, 2016