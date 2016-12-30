Run-D.M.C. is suing Walmart and Amazon for a massive $50 million over selling fake merchandise, NBC News reports. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, founding member and owner of Run-DMC Brand LLC, is listed as the plaintiff in the suit, which he filed on Thursday (Dec. 29) in a district court in New York.

READ: RUN-D.M.C. Teams Up With Fanatics For NBA Apparel Line

The suit claims that the two companies are “advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products” in the group’s name, like shirts, hats, wallets, patches and more.

“The lawsuit alleges defendants are confusing consumers into believing that Run-DMC endorsed their products and are trading on the goodwill associated with the name, in violation of federal trademark and New York unfair competition laws,” writes the site.

READ: Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels Tackles Mental Health In New Memoir ‘Ten Ways Not To Commit Suicide’

Run-D.M.C. has generated over $100 million since forming in 1981. The original members include McDaniels, Joseph “Run” Simmons and the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell.