The holidays are off to a good start–Run the Jewels have delivered the third installment of their RTJ album series.

The 14-track project includes verses from Trina, Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe, Kamasi Washington and more.

This is Killer Mike and El-P’s first project since Run the Jewels 2, which was released back in 2015. RTJ 3 was originally scheduled to be released on Jan. 13, but the duo decided to bless us on Christmas Eve.

And we’re not upset at all.

Fans can cop RTJ 3 over at iTunes and stream it below on Spotify.