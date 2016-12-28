Houston’s Sauce Walka of the Sauce Twinz released his Sorry for the Sauce 3 mixtape a few days before Christmas this year. The Harris County native went back into his back this week, though, for the “That Kid That Did” music video.

In the Michael Artist-directed visual, Sauce splashes on his haters while enjoying the fruits of his labor in the almost six-minute clip. One-half of the Sauce Twinz mobs through Houston making pit-stops at an exotic car dealership, a plushed-out condo, and a clothing store.

You probably remember Sauce Walka from calling out Drake by accusing the OVO rep of celebrating Houston’s culture, but not working with Houston artists. He also went at Drake on songs, “Wack to Wack” and “Winning” with Meek Mill.

Sauce has also accused a few rappers of stealing his style. On his Holy Sauce mixtape cover, the illustration shows a crucified Walka while–what is believed to be– Future, Trill Sammy and Famous Dex looking on.

Watch the video above and stream Sorry for the Sauce 3 below on LiveMixtapes.