Scotty ATL continues to build his buzz and spread relatable messages about the common man chasing big dreams. With his 2016 album, Daily Bread, still making rounds, the Lithonia ATL native rolls out the brand new visuals to his haterproof track, “Tom Sawya.”

READ: Scotty ATL Motivates The Hustlers On “Can’t Be Life”

The former Savannah State basketball player is a heavy reader so we’re positive that “Tom Sawya” is inspired by Mark Twain’s classic novel, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. In the Stack Moses and CMK-directed clip, the Cool Club CEO walks through an abandoned building looking for his doubters, who can’t be found, while spitting relatable rhymes about maneuvering through the toils of his life.

READ: Scotty ATL Remembers His Loved-Ones On New Album, ‘Daily Bread’

“This is one of the fan favorites off of Daily Bread. The lyrics is what got people on this one. I wrote this song at 5am in Houston, TX the night after thanksgiving while sitting outside of my hotel in the Surbanban. I wanted to show people that the south still got sumn to say, we not just about trap rap but we also pushing the culture and we got rap skills too. In the song I ask the question where my hatahs go, as you can see I’m in an abandoned building and nobody is around, kinda answering the question visually to myself. Also at the end the airplane flying over my head represents where I feel like my career is going in 2017, sky high!”

READ: Scotty ATL & Jaydot Rain Are “So High” On Life

Scotty recently released his own strain of Mary Jane called, #CloudIX, named after one of his noteworthy singles of the same name. #CloudIX available for purchase in Denver at Dab Co. by Next Harvest.

Watch the video to the 8 Track-produced “Tom Sawya” above.