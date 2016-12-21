An unidentified member of the Elite Security team for the NFL’s San Diego Chargers has been fired after he was recorded masturbating while the Chargers cheerleading squad was performing on the sidelines.

According to The Independent Journal Review, the guard’s not-so-private moment happened during a game over the weekend (Dec. 18), where at least 68,000 fans were in attendance to see the Chargers play against the Oakland Raiders.

“Elite has opened a formal investigation into the matter and has acted swiftly in terminating the employee involved,” a spokesperson for the Elite Security team told Elite Daily in a statement. “Elite has confirmed that this guard did in fact pass all state and federal background screening processes and successfully completed all of the licensing requirements. There was nothing in the screening process that would indicate that this type of conduct was foreseeable.”

If the man is arrested for “lewd conduct in public,” he faces up to six months to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Public masturbation is classified as a Class 3 misdemeanor.

