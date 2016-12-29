If you ever need to tell someone a secret, just know that tennis titan Serena Williams is your go to gal, as the 35-year-old Grand Slam champion surprised many when she announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on the social platform Thursday (Dec. 29)

READ Serena Williams Is The World’s Highest Paid Female Athlete

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Williams, wrote.“To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

Williams flexed her poetic skills while making the announcement, and gave readers a little bit of a backstory on the couple’s secret love affair.

READ So Serena Williams Randomly Decided To Twerk In Broad Daylight

“But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes,” Williams said. Ohanian who was obviously excited took to his Facebook page to share the great news about his fiance.

Congrats to the couple!