Don’t let Simone Biles’ bubbly personality fool you. After enduring nasty comments from internet trolls, the 19-year-old has something to say to those who have body shamed her.

READ Simone Biles Captures Fourth Gold Medal, Becomes Most Decorated American Gymnast Ever

Just a day after she was awarded the “Associated Press Female Athlete Of The Year,” the Texas teen took to Twitter to let everyone know she’s thrilled to be in the skin she’s in.

you all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body. I love it & I’m comfortable in my skin 🖤 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 28, 2016

CBS News reports her AP honor arrived on Monday (Dec. 26) when she received the most votes from the newswire’s staff. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky came in second while Serena Williams came in third. Biles is the fifth gymnast to take home the honor after Gabby Douglas in 2012. The first gymnast to achieve the feat was Olga Korbut in 1972. With her powerful moves, Biles became the most decorated gymnast ever with five medals from her time at the Summer Games in Rio. In total, Biles has accumulated 21 medals in her career.

On top of her AP honor, Biles has been named “Glamour Award for The Record Breaker” at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards and BBC’s Overseas Sports Personality of the Year. Speaking with Glamour, Biles shared her favorite moment from her time in Rio. “When you stand up there on the podium, and the national anthem is playing, it’s surreal,” she says. “You realize all your hard work has paid off.”

Of course, her fans were here to support her positive statements about her Twitter statement. Because the teen has a body we all love and fawn for, it’s no surprise Twitter has her back.

.@Simone_Biles who do we need to come and collect sis? pic.twitter.com/lPzu2JEd9N — The Dinner Table Doc (@dinnertabledoc) December 28, 2016

@Simone_Biles People sending hate about your body is literally the most ridiculous thing EVER! Brb eye rolling forever 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Emma Bailey (@MoominWhisky) December 28, 2016

Who is out here judging Simone Biles' body and finding fault? WHO WHO WHO https://t.co/F9bc2QaHjw — Jessica Luther (@scATX) December 28, 2016

If you ever feel like saying a rude comment about @Simone_Biles body, just remember she is an Olympian and your a lazy potato. K, thanks. — Raquel Elexia (@RaquelElexia) December 28, 2016

Check out this gem below from the athlete on how she’s dealt with body shaming in the past.

READ Zac Efron Has The Honor Of Meeting Simone Biles In Rio