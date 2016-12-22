Premiere: Rapper SIN Aims To Wake Everyone Up With His “You Sleep” Video

SIN refuses to let anyone sleep on his music and his hustle — and that is not going to change in the new year. After making a himself a household name in South Florida, the Rhode Island-born MC plans to continue bringing his art to life with his latest video for “You Sleep.”

In the visuals, director Komodo follows SIN and his partner-in-rhyme Bostxn as they show us their go-to chill spots while their track, produced by Far Lane, serves as their theme song. They ride around in their festive pick-up truck then head over to the beach and post up by the basketball court.

The video comes in support of his Victory Lap EP, which dropped via Valholla Entertainment over the summer.

Stay woke and watch the world premiere of SIN’s “You Sleep” video below.