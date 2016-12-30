As 2016 comes to a close, Virginia’s Skillz comes through like clockwork on his always much-anticipated “Rap UP 2016.”

Over Young M.A’s rockin’ “Summer Story,” instrumental, Skillz touches on everything from the Pokemon Go app, Donald Trump, Desiigner, the chip on our debit cards, the new iPhone, the late Phife Dawg, Golden State Warriors, and much more.

Skillz has been providing hip-hop heads with a year-end “Rap Up” since 2002 — and they’re still entertaining.

In a 2011 interview with BET, Skillz explained the song’s origin.

“First it was just a freestyle. It was something that I was just doing for fun and then people started asking for it and expecting it so I would do it. Then it started getting played on the radio so much. Me being a songwriter, I was like, ‘D**n, I’m probably losing a lot of royalties.’ Then one year, I did it over the “Lost Ones,” by Jay-Z, and it charted on Billboard,” Skillz said to BET.

Stream “Rap Up 2016″ below.