Acclaimed ‘Star Wars’ Actress & Author Carrie Fisher Dead At 60
Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, has died.
The acclaimed actress and author’s passing was confirmed by family spokesperson Simon Halls to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (Dec. 27). “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”
Born into Hollywood royalty by actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in 1956, Fisher started her career as a writer at 13 but later went on to pursue a career as an actor. She starred in films and theater projects like Shampoo and the Broadway musical Irene, but the biggest role of her career came in 1977 with Star Wars. Her first leading role as Princess Leia propelled her as an icon in pop culture and film history.
While she starred in other projects, nothing shared the momentum as Star Wars and Fisher faced problems with the public as she reminded many she was not her character. She starred in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), When Harry Met Sally… (1989) and Soapdish (1991). She charted over to publishing territory with the release of her novel Postcards From the Edge n 1987, which shared her troubles with bipolar disorder and drug use. Fisher also released personal stories about her life in the books, Wishful Drinking, Shockaholic and The Princess Diarist.
Fisher suffered a heart attack on Dec. 23 while traveling from London to Los Angeles. She was removed from the flight and later taken to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she was said to be in stable condition by her family.
The actress returned to the small screen with roles on The Big Bang Theory, 30 Rock, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce and Family Guy. She reprised her role as Princess Leia by starring in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and was expected to have a role in Star Wars: Episode VIII.
Fisher is survived by her mother Debbie Reynolds, her brother Todd Fisher, daughter Billie Lourd and half-sisters, Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.
Fans and close friends of the actress remembered her wit and classy demeanor on Twitter.
