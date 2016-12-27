Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, has died.

The acclaimed actress and author’s passing was confirmed by family spokesperson Simon Halls to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (Dec. 27). “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Born into Hollywood royalty by actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in 1956, Fisher started her career as a writer at 13 but later went on to pursue a career as an actor. She starred in films and theater projects like Shampoo and the Broadway musical Irene, but the biggest role of her career came in 1977 with Star Wars. Her first leading role as Princess Leia propelled her as an icon in pop culture and film history.

While she starred in other projects, nothing shared the momentum as Star Wars and Fisher faced problems with the public as she reminded many she was not her character. She starred in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), When Harry Met Sally… (1989) and Soapdish (1991). She charted over to publishing territory with the release of her novel Postcards From the Edge n 1987, which shared her troubles with bipolar disorder and drug use. Fisher also released personal stories about her life in the books, Wishful Drinking, Shockaholic and The Princess Diarist.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on Dec. 23 while traveling from London to Los Angeles. She was removed from the flight and later taken to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she was said to be in stable condition by her family.

The actress returned to the small screen with roles on The Big Bang Theory, 30 Rock, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce and Family Guy. She reprised her role as Princess Leia by starring in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and was expected to have a role in Star Wars: Episode VIII.

Fisher is survived by her mother Debbie Reynolds, her brother Todd Fisher, daughter Billie Lourd and half-sisters, Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

Fans and close friends of the actress remembered her wit and classy demeanor on Twitter.

See the tributes below.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Just had to pull over on the side of the highway, to shed a tear for #CarrieFisher. Still one of the hottest women I'd ever seen in my early teens and to this day, as well as being a talented actress and writer. Whether she was Princess Leia, Rosemary on 30Rock or the jilted lover shooting a bazooka at Jake Blues, she was always brilliant. Thank u for everything Ms Fisher. And eff u 2016…. A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:25am PST

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016

