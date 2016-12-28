Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than Donald Trump being elected as our next president or “alt-right” being coined as the new term to describe racists, 2016 had to slap one more controversy on to seal the deal. Twitter erupted in a bit of a frenzy after State Farm featured an interracial couple in its most recent ad, and the responses weren’t exactly celebratory.

Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J — State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016

State Farm’s original ad, which debuted on Dec. 21, depicted a black man bending down on one knee with a diamond ring in front of a white woman who was clearly in a state of shock. “Who said yes? Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling,” the caption read, suggesting that couples should seek its insurance services.

READ: Flight Attendant Prohibits Black Doctor From Helping Unresponsive Passenger

Since it is the holiday season and engagements are more common around this time, the ad seemed pretty appropriate, but the Scrooges of the Twitterverse just could let this one be. “What the hell are you doing? This is disgusting and nobody wants to see this,” one irate person tweeted. Some other bothered individuals reimagined what would happen between the fictional couple in the ad, suggesting their relationship would result in domestic violence. Many tweeted stereotypical remarks, while others called for a boycott of the company for “race mixing.”

READ: Racist White Woman Angry Over Latina Adding On To Her Christmas Purchase

State Farm has not released a statement regarding the controversy over its ad, probably because it seems like a stupid thing to comment on. But as we gear up for the new year, could we possibly leave this type of behavior in the past?

@StateFarm what the hell are you doing? This is disgusting and nobody wants to see this — Bran mak Morn (@mc_morn) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm I was sick of your spam mail anyways. Now I'll be sending interracial porn to your agents to see how they like it. — Jboy Sevier (@JusttooSevier) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm Should whites no longer marry whites? — MoreFreedomLessGov (@ConservativLuke) December 24, 2016