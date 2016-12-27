Over the last year, hip-hop fans have been craving the forthcoming Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me. Rising star Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays Pac and Stefon Washington takes on the role of Puff Daddy.

It seems as if Washington is following Diddy’s footsteps in the music industry as well. Today (Dec. 27), Stefon4u (Washington’s R&B name) gave VIBE the first single, “No Emotions,” from his forthcoming not-yet-titled album.

READ: Tupac’s Highly-Anticipated Biopic Receives Official Release Date

In the song’s accompanying video, the D.C. born, Orlando-bred singer/actor finds himself styling on the rooftop of a lavish condo overlooking the city. Blessed with authentic and suave mannerisms, Stefon4u croons about the break-up–resulting from too many disagreements–with an ex girl.

“No Emotions” is about being in a situation where you physically miss the moments with an ex, however because of all the fights and breakups it’s hard to keep it JUST PHYSICAL at that point,” Stefon tells VIBE. “So it’s giving the message that we’ve both grown, changed and are different people than we were before, and though it’s sexual tension between us it’s important to set the line of IF this happens, it will be “No Emotions,” just enjoy the moment.”

READ: Benny Boom Discusses Casting For ‘All Eyez On Me’ Biopic And Conversations With Afeni Shakur

Throughout the video, viewers can see and hear Puff Daddy influences on Stefon’s style. Stef has been a distant student of the Bad Boy Records boss for years. “A lot of people in my life would tell you I’ve been studying to be Puff for 17 years — musically.

Back in 2015, Stef released his album, Krack the Internet.

All Eyez on Me is slated to be released on June 17th, 2017 (June 17 is his birthday).

Watch Stefon4u’s “No Emotion” video above.