Stevie Wonder And Ariana Grande Keep Their “Faith” In Love

Disney’s lovable animated musical-comedy Sing is the perfect film for families this holiday season. The movie is one for all ages, and features an incredible original score.

Along with the film, the movie’s soundtrack features incredible talent from a number of musical generations. On one of the album’s standout songs, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande came together for an endearing message. They their “Faith” in love on this one.

Follow the merry visuals as the duo brings the vibrant song to another leve.