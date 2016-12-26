Stream Quentin Miller’s Debut Album, ‘Gunmetal Grey’

It was a rough 2016 for Quentin Miller. The Atlanta native got caught in the middle of the infamous Drake and Meek Mill beef. He had a horrible car accident that led to his foot being amputated. If that wasn’t enough, Quentin was allegedly assaulted by some of Meek Mill’s homeboys.

However, under the radar, QM kept his spirits high like a true soldier. On Christmas Eve, the beatmaker/rapper delivered his five-track EP with Shredded Metal, and on Christmas, Miller rolled out his debut album, Gunmetal Grey.

On the 11-track EP, Quentin rides solo as he experiments with sounds as well as different flows and melodies. On his Shredded Metal EP, Miller taps Jeremih, CJ Francis and TheCoolIsMac for features. On the production side, Miller taps Reno, Sky Sense and C 30Roc.

Q appeared on most of our radars by garnering production credits on Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too late on songs such as “Legend,” “Used To,” “10 Bands” and “Know Yourself.”

Stream Gunmetal Grey below and cop it over at iTunes.