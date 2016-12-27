Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I. have officially split. According to TMZ, Tiny filed for divorce from her husband of six years in a Georgia court earlier in the month.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, after several years together. They share three biological children, in addition to four children from previous relationships.

T.I. and Tiny welcomed daughter Heiress earlier in the year, and despite their apparent breakup, the duo continues to spend time as a family.

Both T.I. and Tiny posted a Christmas video of eight-month old Heiress on Monday (Dec. 26).

