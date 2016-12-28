If you thought you were having a bad day, don’t even worry. It’s no where near as bad as Jeshur Robinson. The 32-year-old is being held on $1 million bail for reportedly stabbing his father to death inside his Texas home.

According to reports, Texas officials noticed “obvious signs” a struggle ensued inside the Dallas home of 61-year-old Glenn Williams. Shortly after, detectives realized Williams truck was missing and issued a statewide bulletin in hopes to find the vehicle.

As detectives began piecing the case together, authorities in McAlester, Oklahoma responded to a suspicious man in the penitentiary parking lot. When police approached the vehicle, Robinson was found with blood smeared on his hands, clothes and the car. Police say he tried to get rid of the knife and drugs were also found in the car.

It’s unclear what the motive was for the gruesome killing. Court records indicate Robinson has served time for theft and drug possession.