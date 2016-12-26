A San Antonio, Texas man is being held without bond after a federal grand jury indicted Gavin Friedman for detailing threats against President Barack Obama in various letters, Raw Story reports.

Within the 21-year-old’s four letters, that were mailed to an undisclosed location, the suspect said his motive behind the threats on Obama’s life was so that Friedman can become a martyr “in the name of Allah.”

READ: A&E Cancels KKK Documentary Series

The letters were created over the course of 2016, beginning Jan. 22, and the most recent being mailed on Sept. 27. Friedman’s threats were also aimed at the FBI’s main office in Houston, Texas, and an attack on the White House through explosives.

A federal judge deemed that Friedman’s actions pose a “serious risk” to the potential that he “will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten, injure or intimidate or attempt to threaten, injure or intimidate a prospective witness or juror,” and pose as a flight risk, KSAT 12 reports. In February 2015, Friedman was jailed on assault charges.