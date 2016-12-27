Kanye West has had one very interesting year, going from the studio to the floating stage to the hospital. Mr. West has now found his album, “The Life Of Pablo,” on Wikipedia’s most edited pages list.

When Kanye released the album, he made edits after the album began streaming. He even added the last song that named after his son Saint and also matched his tour name Saint Pablo.

The album’s page received over 3,574 edits and the page was the 19th most edited page of 2016. Pablo has been the topic of many conversations this year and his music has made a bold statement. With a New Year approaching, there is no doubt that the Chicago rapper will continue to dominate popular culture.