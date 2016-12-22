The Roots, Jimmy Fallon, Cast of ‘Sing,’ Paul McCartney Perform “Wonderful Christmastime”

roots

Jimmy Fallon, the Roots, Paul McCartney and the cast of Sing performed holiday magic with a festive version of McCartney’s hit, “Wonderful Christmastime.” The genius conglomerate came together on Tuesday night (Dec 19) for the rousing rendition of the Xmas track.

READ: Kevin Hart And Jimmy Fallon Get Spooked During Haunted House Visit On ‘The Tonight Show’

Paired with a Brady Bunch style video, the eclectic group spreads the good vibrations rigth along. The Beatles’ member’s “Wonderful Christmastime” was originally recorded by McCartney in 1979 for his album McCartney II.”

Tags: Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney, The Roots, Wonderful Christmastime
0