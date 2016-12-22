The Roots, Jimmy Fallon, Cast of ‘Sing,’ Paul McCartney Perform “Wonderful Christmastime”

Jimmy Fallon, the Roots, Paul McCartney and the cast of Sing performed holiday magic with a festive version of McCartney’s hit, “Wonderful Christmastime.” The genius conglomerate came together on Tuesday night (Dec 19) for the rousing rendition of the Xmas track.

Paired with a Brady Bunch style video, the eclectic group spreads the good vibrations rigth along. The Beatles’ member’s “Wonderful Christmastime” was originally recorded by McCartney in 1979 for his album McCartney II.”

