A toddler from Phoenix, Arizona has warmed the hearts of many after photos circulated on social media of his very precious reaction to his adoption.

READ Stevie Wonder And Ariana Grande Keep Their “Faith” In Love

ABC News reports Michael Brown spent 832 days in foster care before he was adopted by Phoenix native Tara Montgomery and her two daughters. The single mom says the three-year-old was placed with her on Feb. 14, 2015. He was 18 months at the time when the third adoption took place. “His original case plan was reunification with his ‘bio-mom., ‘” Montgomery said. “When that plan failed, a new plan was set. As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition.”

But something about Micheal brought her family together. Montgomery gushed about his bubbly personality and on Dec. 20, finalized the adoption. “After his mom’s rights were severed, I knew he was going to be ours forever,” she said. “He is the most loving, smart, funny and happy kiddo. He wakes in the morning and says, ‘Mom, I so happy.'”

His big sister Dezhianna “Dae” Brown proudly welcomed her little brother to the family and posted a few photos on Twitter the same day. The post went viral with over 50,000 retweets.

Montgomery said the photo of the toddler with all smiles is the definition of his personality. She also praised her daughters for helping her take care of Michael. “He is a sick kiddo who had visited the doctor 26 times in just a year and they always helped,” she explained. “Breathing treatments, meds, ear drops and most of all, snuggles. They never tell him no.”

CREDIT: The Huffington Post

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Montgomery hopes their story will encourage others to adopt. “If this can inspire just one person to make a difference in the life of a child, we are happy.”

READ How Great: Chance The Rapper Is The Latest Hip-Hop ‘Jeopardy!’ Answer