Now that the holidays are officially here, we’ve got some classic R&B and Soul selections, to get Christmas started off right.

There’s no age limit to enjoy these old school records, but you do have to appreciate timeless holiday music.

Check out the throwback Christmas jams below.

READ: Deck Your Halls With This Hip-Hop/R&B Holiday Playlist

“This Christmas” — Donny Hathaway

Donny Hathaway’s 1971 single is an undisputed Christmas classic.

“Let it Snow “— Boyz II Men

We can thank co-writers Wanye Morris and Brian McKnight for gifting the world of ’90s R&B with Boyz II Men’s “Let It Snow.”

“Santa Clause Is Coming To Town” — The Jackson 5

This one never gets old.

“The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole

If you want to throw it all the way back, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” is a good choice.

“It’s Christmas All Over The World” — New Edition

You really can’t go wrong with young New Edition singing their hearts out for the holidays.

“Silent Night”– The Temptations

Nobody does “Silent Night” quite like The Temptations.

“Someday At Christmas” — Stevie Wonder

There’s something about Stevie’s voice that puts you in a good mood.

“What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas?” — The Emotions

If yours is a party of one this holiday season, don’t be scared to throw this Grammy-winning soul group into the mix.

WATCH: Keyonce Provides Christmas Cheer With “Slay Bells”

watch