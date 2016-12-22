The holidays bring out fun traditions for families like the Elf on the Shelf or your cool uncle dressing up as Santa Claus. However, for Tiger Woods, this means stepping deep into his closet to bring back a persona we never knew existed.

READ Good Game: 10 Memorable Sports Moments Of 2016

Popping up on his social pages Thursday (Dec. 22), the athlete introduced “Mac Daddy Santa,” a no-nonsense version of St. Nick who happens to embody the vibe of Hulk Hogan. Sporting shades, a white wig and powdered white goatee, Woods is here to bring some flair to his children’s Christmas.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016



After mentioning it was a tradition his children enjoyed, social media promptly responded.

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn’t they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

.@TigerWoods bro, you’re not DM’ing right now — Sam Ro (@bySamRo) December 22, 2016



Woods made his return to golf earlier this month during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The 40-year-old reportedly suffered chronic back problems, making the event his first game in the past 16 months.

Happy to have you back on the golf course as well as social media Mr. Woods (we think).

READ It Doesn’t Look Like Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan Will Make Up Anytime Soon