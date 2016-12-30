Instagram Queen Tina Knowles-Lawson Takes Break From The App
Tina Knowles-Lawson is taking a short break from Instagram due to a double tap at Jennifer Hudson’s expense that went viral. According to sources, Mrs. Knowles-Lawson liked a comment on a video posted featuring Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce during their Dreamgirls days, in which a fan wrote “Jhud sounds horrible.”
Thanks to a detailed caption on her IG, Mama Tina acknowledged that she needs to be careful about what she does on the social media site, because people can take it and create controversy.
“I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing,” she wrote accompanying a video of the sunset.
“I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative !” She continues.
According to the rest of her caption, Beyonce and Solange have warned their mother about social media and what she does.
“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it,” she wrote. “They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful … I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.”
“I never seen anything lak it”.Just clowning around with my clowning around buddy Kaleb having fun😀 I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative ! Mychildren worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful . and somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn’t even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.
