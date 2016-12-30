Tina Knowles-Lawson is taking a short break from Instagram due to a double tap at Jennifer Hudson’s expense that went viral. According to sources, Mrs. Knowles-Lawson liked a comment on a video posted featuring Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce during their Dreamgirls days, in which a fan wrote “Jhud sounds horrible.”

Thanks to a detailed caption on her IG, Mama Tina acknowledged that she needs to be careful about what she does on the social media site, because people can take it and create controversy.

“I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing,” she wrote accompanying a video of the sunset.

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson 👀 Slip of the finger? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

“I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative !” She continues.

According to the rest of her caption, Beyonce and Solange have warned their mother about social media and what she does.

“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it,” she wrote. “They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful … I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.”

Check out her full post below.