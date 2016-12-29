With 48 hours left in this dreadful year, many are simply worried more of our beloved musicians, actors, public figures and athletes will succumb to the Grim Reaper that is 2016. Following the death of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, the Internet demanded 24-hour security around Betty White, and a Go Fund Me was started to keep Morgan Freeman alive. And while many have been buried already, pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk is refusing to join this club.

According to a fake news story, the outlet alleged that the 48-year-old was found dead in his home due to an alleged opiate overdose. The shocking news sent many into an all too familiar cycle this year. Thankfully, Hawk got wind of his alleged death and quickly put an end to that rumor.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #tonyhawk #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:27am PST

Hawk later went into detail about what he was doing at the time he allegedly died of a drug overdose and urged the media to do its due diligence.

Here’s what I was doing at the exact time of my supposed demise. Don’t believe everything you read… we can do better as a society. pic.twitter.com/Xhdz7ru6Pv — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 29, 2016

Let’s try and avoid anymore deaths and fake news for the remainder of the year and moving forward. Cool?Cool.