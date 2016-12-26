If you’ve been paying attention to T.I. as of late then you’ve probably seen the name Translee on Tip’s Us or Else: Letter to the System.

While the Huntsville-born, Atlanta living rapper may be new to some, butLee has been bubbling on the underground circuit for a minute now. And earlier this year, Translee released his soulful, and reality for the common man-driven project, M.A.O.T.P. pt. 1.



Translee’s grasp on everyday living is refreshing in a game where trap rap floods the market. On the 10-track EP, the North Alabama University graduate tackles a variety of topics like struggling to hold down a 9-5 while chasing dreams of rap stardom, and maneuvering through life and trying to stay clear of the street life that claims so many lives.

Translee first caught the attention of Atlanta producer Mr. Collipark right before his 2014 project Cultur3 Junky was released. Since then, Translee has worked with K. Camp on “Somebody’s Girl. And he also showed up on T.I.’s, Us or Else: Letter to the System, on songs “Ahh No No,” “Writer” and “Letter to the System.”

Stream M.A.O.T.P. Pt. 1 below and cop it over at iTunes.